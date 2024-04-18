Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrating 'The Tortured Poets Department' with Taylor Swift Fan Day

Taylor Swift isn't in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame — yet — but the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum in Cleveland is celebrating the release of her new album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19 with a day full of activities.

Taylor Swift Fan Day at the museum will include her music playing all day, as well as photo ops for Swifties in front of the giant letters that spell out "Long Live Rock" on the museum's outside plaza.

In addition, fans can check out some of the Taylor memorabilia at the museum, including the cardigan she wore in the music video of the same name and the outfit she wore in the video for "willow."

There will also be friendship bracelet making, music videos being shown in the museum's theater, a trivia contest and a playback of the new album at 2:30 p.m., plus Taylor merch in the on-site store.

By the way, Taylor becomes eligible for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2031.

