Rob Thomas smiles through the pain in 'Hard to Be Happy' video

By Andrea Tuccillo

Rob Thomas has released the music video for his song "Hard to Be Happy."

The clip starts with Rob wandering onto the set of an aerobics video, where people in spandex do an exercise routine with smiles plastered on their faces. It then cuts to scenes of a news broadcast where smiling anchors deliver terrible news, and scenes of Rob shilling happy pills in an infomercial.
“The song itself is very no-filler," Rob previously said of the song. "It shows, ‘It’s alright to be unhappy,’ but it’s wrapped up in a happy tune. The message is, ‘I’m going to be fine, but leave me alone for this second!’”

His new album, All Night Days, will be released Sept. 5.

