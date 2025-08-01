Rob Thomas launches All Night Days tour with new guitarist: His 'phenomenal' son

Rob Thomas launches his All Night Days tour in support of his upcoming solo album of the same name on Friday, and his new touring guitarist is none other than his 27-year-old son, Maison Thomas-Eudy. It wasn't Rob's idea to hire his son, but he's happy he did — partly because he'll get to boss him around.

In addition to playing with his dad, Maison's band The Lucky will open some shows. "He'll be doing double duty there," Rob says of Maison. "So I'm excited about the whole process."

He laughs, "But I do like that at some points along the way, he literally has to do what I tell him to do. Like, he has to, you know? I'm paying him."

Rob says Maison got the gig after his longtime guitarist decided to retire from the road. "His first thing, when he told me, was that he's been watching Maison's Instagram and he's like, 'I think you should maybe tap him for that seat,'" says Rob.

While Rob knew that Maison was "phenomenal," he wasn't sure if he'd want to. However, Maison "jumped at it," Rob says.

"I think the sweetest thing ever was, he said, 'Oh, Dad, we'll get to spend more time together than ever.' And I thought that was awesome."

The All Night Days tour is Rob's first solo outing since 2019. While promoting the new album, he's also marking the 20th anniversary of his solo debut, ...Something to Be. That means mixing what he calls his "tentpole" songs — hits like "Lonely No More" — with Matchbox Twenty material, plus brand-new tracks.

He says, "I think I just need to go out there and try and get as many songs in a two-hour period as they'll let me do, you know?"

