Rita Ora's ready to join Ryan Seacrest in Times Square for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

For this year's edition of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Ryan welcomes a new co-host in Times Square: Rita Ora. But this isn't Rita's first rodeo. She revealed to ABC Audio she spent New Year's Eve in Times Square when she was 13 — something even Ryan didn't know.

"Oh, I was out there. It was freezing. And now look at me," the "Praising You" singer laughed.

"Now you've got an all-access pass," said Ryan.

"I think the challenging part, honestly, is keeping it on time," Seacrest added. "Because with all the moving parts and all the live components and elements leading up to midnight, you kind of can't be late."

"I think it's all about the energy," she adds. "I'm very good at kind of making sure that people feel comfortable. I think that's really important. And owning kind of what you're saying and just being really present because people at home ... they just want to know what's happening."

In Times Square, Ryan and Rita will welcome Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter, Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion and LL COOL J, while the rest of the show features everyone from Post Malone and Green Day to Cardi B and Ellie Goulding.

"We're always looking for the artists that have had a great year, and this is a big show that includes everyone," Seacrest says. "We want it to be families, we want it to be for all generations and ages. And so by having artists that represent all of that ... it's what this show's built on."

Rita is married to Oscar-winning director Taika Waititi and Ryan has a girlfriend — so will they be kissing their loved ones when the ball drops?

"Yes," says Rita.

"Yes. I hope so," says Ryan. "Otherwise it's the crew."

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest airs December 31 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.