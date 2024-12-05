'Rising Star'-gazing: Myles Smith wins prestigious UK award

After being nominated for it, Myles Smith has now been announced as the winner of a prestigious U.K. honor: the BRITs Rising Star 2025 award.

The BRITs are the U.K. equivalent of the Grammys, and the award is open to British acts who, as of Oct. 31, 2024, haven't broken into the top 20 on the album chart or had more than one song in the top 20 on the singles chart. So far, Myles has reached the top 10 with his global hit "Stargazing."

In a statement, Myles says, "Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment. Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible."

"I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way. Your belief in me means everything. This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come—thank you for being part of this journey.”

On Instagram, he posted a video montage of his career and wrote, "mum… I WON A BRIT AWARD!"

Past Rising Star winners include Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Jessie J and James Bay.

On Dec. 4, Myles took to Instagram to thank fans for all the gold records he's received this year, as well as more than 800 million streams of his music. He wrote, "It's not about the numbers, it's about the people behind them—the ones who've taken the time to listen, connect, and make my music part of their lives."

"Every stream, every playlist, every time you’ve hit replay means the world to me. Thank you for letting me be a part of your story this year—you’ve made it one I’ll never forget."

