Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to serve as a premium partner of the Olympics and Paralympics

Rihanna's Fenty Beauty is making history in the beauty industry with its latest move. Announced Thursday, it will serve as a premium partner of the Olympics and Paralympics, becoming the first beauty brand to collab with these sporting events.

"Tried to tell yall….we outside all 2024," she shared on social media. "PROUD to announce that @FentyBeauty is a premium partner of the Olympic AND Paralympic Games baby."

Per the terms, Fenty Beauty will provide makeup kits to 600 volunteers aged 18 to 21 years old who will be awarding medals to the Olympic and Paralympic athletes. They will be given tutorials on how to create a look for the events, with their outfits designed by Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy (LVMH). The brand will also make appearances at events and initiatives, and participate in interactive experiences intended to bring fans and athletes together, per a press release.

"I want everyone to feel beautiful, recognized, and empowered," Rihanna said in a statement, per People. "No matter their ethnicity, culture, skin tone or style."

The Paris Summer Olympics start July 26, while the Paralympics begin Aug. 28.

