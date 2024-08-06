Rihanna sparkles in jewels at Barbados festival, shines in gold for 'Perfect' magazine

Rihanna is sparkling and shining in real life and in photos.

On Aug. 5, the mother of two wore a jewel-studded, skin-bearing costume to celebrate the annual Crop Over Festival in her home country of Barbados. She wore a matching headpiece and an elaborate feathered piece that made her look like she had enormous wings.

People reports that Rihanna has attended Crop Over multiple times over the years, though the last time she was there was in 2019.

Originally started in the 1600s as a sugar cane harvest festival, the Crop Over Festival was revived in 1974 as a similar celebration to Carnival, with elaborate costumes, music, dance and fireworks, all ending in a public holiday known as Grand Kadooment Day.

Meanwhile, Rihanna dons multiple costumes and looks for five different covers of Perfect magazine. The 500-page issue features a 40-page spread of the Fenty beauty mogul "playing with her assumed domesticity," according to the mag, and portraying "the perfect Hollywood Wife."

In one shot, she's covered head to toe in gold paint. In another, she's wearing fur and gloves, shoving spaghetti into her mouth with her hands.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.