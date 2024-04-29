Rihanna says her new music is "gonna be amazing": "It has to be"

At some point, perhaps Rihanna will actually release some music, but for now, all we have is her talking about it.

Speaking to Extra at the launch of her new Fenty foundation line, Rih says her new music is "gonna be amazing" and added, "It has to be — that is the only reason it's not out yet. If I'm not feeling it and I'm not feeling like it represents the evolution, the time I spent away. There should be a show of growth, right?"

"I want to play, and I feel like music is a playground, and I want to have fun with it and show truly where I am at," she noted. As for whether she's working with other artists, she claimed she's "not a big collaborator" — despite doing many duets over the years.

During the same interview, Rih also said she's keeping her Met Gala look "very simple" this year, adding, "I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."