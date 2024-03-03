Rihanna performs first full concert in 8 years at pre-wedding celebration for Indian billionaire's son

She performed briefly at the Super Bowl in 2023, but Rihanna did her first full-fledged concert in eight years in India on March 1 -- for what was reportedly a hefty fee.

The U.K. paper The Independent reports that Rih performed for 40 minutes for 1,200 guests as part of the pre-wedding celebration for the son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia's richest man. The three-day event -- which comes before the actual wedding in July -- attracted guests like Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg.

According to the Independent, Rihanna performed barefoot during the concert, for which she reportedly received more than $6 million. Apparently, money is no object for Ambani, who hired Beyoncé to perform at his daughter's wedding in 2018. Afterwards, Rihanna told reporters, "I'll be back" and "The show was the best."

Based on fan footage and a list of songs posted to setlist.fm, Rihanna's concert included performances of "Birthday Cake," "Man Down," "Rude Boy," "Work," "Stay," "We Found Love," "Umbrella," her Kanye West and Jay-Z collabs "All of the Lights" and "Run this Town," and, of course, "Diamonds."

During the show, Rihanna's dress tore under the arm, but she wasn't bothered. She also invited the whole Ambani family onstage with her, including the bride and groom.

