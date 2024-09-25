Rihanna gets wax treatment by Madame Tussauds London

Madame Tussauds just can't get enough of Rihanna. Another wax figure has been built in her honor, this time at the London location. It recreates her look from the 2019 British Fashion Awards, in which she wore a satin, baby blue dress and Fulani braids.

"Rihanna is a powerhouse in beauty, fashion and music, truly shining like a diamond," said Jo Kinsey, studio manager at Madame Tussauds London. "Rihanna holds a special place in everyone's hearts and now our visitors have the chance to experience her in all of the lights! We're thrilled to give fans an unforgettable moment with the ultimate boss."

The new wax figure will be open to the public, specifically in the Fashion Runway Zone, starting Friday. Wax figures of Rihanna have also been featured in Madame Tussauds Orlando, Hong Kong, New York and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.