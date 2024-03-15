Report: Taylor and Travis are "focused on rest and recuperation" after whirlwind few months

After winning the Super Bowl, making history at the Grammy Awards, flying all over the world and performing nonstop, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have earned some time off.

The couple, who flew from Singapore to Los Angeles in time to hit up some Oscar parties on March 10, are now "focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together," a source told Us Weekly.

“They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed," added the source. “They can finally rest and intend on spending quality time together and with friends and family."

The two are also trying to schedule their upcoming projects so they don't "spend too much time apart.”

“Toward the end of the month they’re still talking about going on a private vacation where no one can find them before her new album drops,” the insider dished.

Taylor's The Tortured Poets Department is coming out April 19. In February, Travis said at a press conference that he'd "heard some of it" and added, "It is unbelievable. I can't wait for her to shake up the world when it finally drops."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.