Report: Olivia Rodrigo Lego sets coming in August

Olivia Rodrigo is becoming Olivia Minifig-o.

The Lego blog StoneWars reports that a series of Olivia Rodrigo-themed Lego sets will go on sale Aug. 1 at lego.com. There are five in all; four of them come with Olivia Minifigures, each based on a different Liv look from a performance or a video. One set depicts a vinyl record; another shows Olivia inside the floating moon that she used on her last tour, sitting atop a vinyl record player.

A third set, called Secret Storage, pictures a road case that contains a vinyl record, a microphone, a guitar, a TV, a journal, a butterfly and a megaphone. A fourth is a "dual guitar": one side of the instrument is acoustic; the other is electric. It's the set with the most pieces — 1,228 in all — and costs $130.

The final set is part of the Lego Botanicals series: It depicts a predominantly purple bouquet of flowers.

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