Report: Fifth Harmony may reunite without Camila Cabello

Harmonizers, start your engines: Your girls may be getting back together.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that Fifth Harmony is in talks to reunite, albeit without Camila Cabello, who left the group in 2016. Fifth Harmony, which also includes Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui and Ally Brooke, formed on reality show The X Factor in 2012. They went on to score hits like "Work from Home" and "Worth It."

They recorded one more album after Camila left, 2017's self-titled LP, and then went on hiatus a year later. Since then, all the members have launched solo careers. Camila's has been the most successful, but Normani also scored with "Motivation," the Khalid collab "Love Lies" and the Sam Smith duet "Dancing with a Stranger."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the group's reunion would coincide with the 10-year anniversary of their album 7/27. They're also working on a documentary about their reunion, which reportedly includes a planned tour.

