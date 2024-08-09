Report: Billie Eilish performing at Olympics closing ceremony

By Josh Johnson

Billie Eilish will reportedly be helping Paris pass the Olympics torch, so to speak, to its next host city.

According to Variety, the singer will perform at the 2024 Olympic Games' closing ceremony, as will Red Hot Chili Peppers. Rapper Snoop Dogg, who served as a torchbearer during the opening ceremony and has made headlines for his Olympic coverage, is also reportedly set to perform.

Variety says that the three will be part of pre-taped and live segments from Los Angeles as part of the ceremony's "handing over" of the Olympics from its 2024 host to LA, which will hold the Games in 2028.

The 2024 Paris Olympics closing ceremony gets underway at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. You can watch on NBC and Peacock.

French bands Phoenix and Air were previously confirmed to perform.

