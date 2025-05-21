Reneé Rapp returns with new single, 'Leave Me Alone,' new album coming Aug. 1

Reneé Rapp's new musical era is here.

The singer and actress has released a new single, "Leave Me Alone," along with a video. It's the first release from her upcoming sophomore LP, Bite Me, due out Aug. 1. The new song is Reneé's first music release since 2023, when she and Megan Thee Stallion teamed up for "Not My Fault" from the movie Mean Girls.

In the "Leave Me Alone" video, Reneé goes out for a wild night and then seemingly passes out. That's followed by a dream sequence in which she sings and dances on top of a giant bed with feathers and pillows flying everywhere while blood drips out of her mouth. At the end, she comes to, surrounded by the faces of her worried friends.

Throughout the song, Reneé sings about things that annoy her, followed by the chant, "Leave me alone b****, I wanna have fun." At one point she seems to reference her former TV series The Sex Lives of College Girls, singing, "Took my sex life with me/ now the show ain't f*****'."

According to a press release, the Bite Me era "encourages listeners to embrace every facet of their personality, the chaotic and the confident, and to find strength in being authentically, unapologetically themselves." Bite Me is the follow-up to Reneé's 2023 debut, Snow Angel.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

