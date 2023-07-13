Rema & Selena Gomez's hit "Calm Down" tops another 'Billboard' chart

Selena Gomez didn't get an Emmy nomination for Only Murders In the Building, but she's scored yet another number one on a Billboard chart.

"Calm Down," Selena's hit with Nigerian artist Rema, has topped Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart. It's both Rema and Selena's first number one on that chart; Selena previously scored five top 10s.

The song, which previously topped Billboard's Pop Airplay chart, returned to capture a fourth week at number one, becoming the longest-running number one of Selena's career on that chart, following "Good For You," "Same Old Love" and "Hands to Myself."

Meanwhile, "Calm Down" has been number one on the Billboard Afrobeats Songs chart for a whopping 45 weeks. On the Billboard Hot 100, it peaked at number three.

Rema's original version of "Calm Down" came out in February of 2022. The remix featuring Selena first arrived in August of 2022.

