Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish & Phoenix perform at 2024 Olympics closing ceremony

Red Hot Chili Peppers, Billie Eilish and Phoenix took part in Sunday's 2024 Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony.

RCHP and Eilish performed in Los Angeles as part of the "handing over" of the Olympics from Paris to the City of Angels, which is hosting the 2028 Games. The Peppers' "By the Way" soundtracked a video in which actor Tom Cruise delivered the Olympic flag from Paris to LA, and the group also performed "Can't Stop" on a beach.

The camera then cut to Eilish on another pier, playing her song "BIRDS OF A FEATHER." Snoop Dogg performed as well.

Back in Paris, Phoenix performed songs including "1901" and "Lisztomania," as well as "Tonight" with Vampire Weekend's Ezra Koenig. The French outfit was also joined by artists including Angèle, Kaminsky, Air and VannDa.

