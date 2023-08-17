Read Christina Aguilera's sweet birthday tribute to her daughter

Christina Aguilera has posted a birthday tribute to her daughter, Summer Rain, who turned 9 on Wednesday.

Xtina posted photos and videos of herself onstage at a concert with Summer by her side. "Happy 9th birthday to our sweet Summer Rain," she wrote. "Today I find myself reflecting on how fast time has gone by. These 9 years have been filled with boundless love, heartwarming hugs, staying up too late, Disney adventures, and most recently, the joy of gracing the stage alongside you."

She added, "Every day, I thank the universe for gifting me the privilege of being your momma, a role that stands as my ultimate accomplishment. Witnessing the remarkable young woman you are evolving into fills me with immense pride. Mommy loves you so much!"

Summer's father is Christina's fiancé, Matthew Rutler. She's also the mother of Max Liron, 15, whose father is her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

