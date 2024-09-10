"Raw, intimate" Jessica Simpson documentary will chronicle her journey, return to music

Jessica Simpson has lived many lifetimes since she debuted as a Y2K pop star, which is why her story is being told in an upcoming multipart documentary.

Deadline reports the doc is being produced by Gunpowder & Sky; the company's CEO, Van Toffler, first worked with Jessica on her reality show Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica. Deadline quotes Toffler as saying of Jessica, "Her journey, like most great novels, has seen the highest peaks and profound valleys, yet through it all, she has persisted and flourished. It's a privilege to collaborate with her in telling her story."

The documentary is a "raw, intimate and unprecedented" look at Jessica's life, according to Deadline, "including personal revelations, successes, and heartbreaks that have never been shared with the public before." It will include interviews with Jessica, as well as those closest to her, and will document her upcoming return to music.

In addition, the documentary will show a behind-the-scenes look at Jessica's billion-dollar company, the Jessica Simpson Collection, her religious upbringing, and how she survived abuse and her parents' divorce. Deadline quotes Jessica as saying that the film is "entirely real, raw and more personal than anything I have done before.”

"I am ready to share a lot that has happened in my life since [memoir Open Book] was published, including an artistic journey and return to music inspired by pain and betrayal as well as beauty and forgiveness," she continues.

"I am looking forward to reconnecting and sharing my heart with all those who might need it in the hope that we can inspire each other and move forward on our parallel journeys.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.