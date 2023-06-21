Post Malone teams up with Raising Cane's again for collectible cups

Post Malone is once again putting his stamp on his favorite chicken place.



The singer has unveiled a line of limited edition cups for the restaurant chain Raising Cane's. The four cups were personally designed by Post, who drew inspiration from "his tattoos to his iconic on-stage moments." Post previously had a hand in designing one of the restaurant's Utah franchises.



"Collaborating with [founder] Todd [Graves] and being part of the Raising Cane's brand with our collab Restaurant and signature cups has been a fun experience," he says in a statement. "I can't wait for fans across the country to 'Post Up' their combos, see these cups in person, and build out their signature Posty cup collection."



The first signature cup is available Wednesday, June 21, with the others rolling out July 6, July 19 and August 2. Each cup has a QR code on the back for a chance to win Post Malone-signed merch, concert tickets and more.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.