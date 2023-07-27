Post Malone says having a baby has changed him: "I never want to leave my house"

Post Malone and his fiancee welcomed a baby daughter just over a year ago, and he says it's definitely changed his life for the better -- even though he really could use some sleep.

"The schedule just keeps getting fuller. And now that I'm a dad, the schedule only got more full," he tells Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "And now that releasing new music, schedule gets fuller and fuller and fuller ... I'm definitely more tired. I was always tired before, but now I'm more tired!"

But Posty, whose new album, Austin, drops Friday, is saving a lot of time by not running around like he used to.

"I guess having a baby really put a lot into perspective and it's really slowed me down a lot, party wise, going out and being crazy," he admits. "But it's the most beautiful thing..I really love hanging out with my baby, hanging out with [my] lady, playing video games, and in my garage working on projects. That's what I love to do."

"This is significantly better," he explains. "There used to be a time, especially at the beginning of our relationship, that I would just disappear and just go for a week ... but now I don't."

Post says making the change to his rock star lifestyle has been "surprisingly easy" -- because, he explains, "This is the stuff that I've always wanted to do."

"I'm a homebody. I never want to leave my house," he adds. "I never want to leave the property, and I just want to play games and watch TV and hang with the family."

Posty's ‘If Y'all Weren’t Here, I’d Be Crying tour continues July 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

