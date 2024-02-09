Post Malone says it was "amazing" working with Taylor Swift on her new album

When Taylor Swift dropped the track list for her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department, Post Malone was one of the featured guests, on a song called "Fortnight." During an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe, Posty revealed a bit about working with Taylor.

When Zane congratulates Post on being "part of the whole Swifty environment," the "Circles" singer says, "She's amazing. Yeah, that's pretty cool ... It's really nice. She's so sweet and so kind and talented and she hit me up and said, let's do it. And I was like, hell yeah."

Asked if he just "rolled in the studio and hung out and it was a good day," Post confirms, "Yes sir. It was amazing."

When Zane says he can't wait to hear it, Post says, "Oh me too." Apparently, Taylor is "pretty Fort Knox" when it comes to her music, so he hasn't gotten a chance to hear the finished product.

Post also tells Zane that since his Dallas Cowboys didn't make it to the Super Bowl, he's rooting for Taylor's boyfriend's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, because he has a Kansas City tattoo.

"We played beer pong, me, [Chiefs quarterback Patrick] Mahomes and [Travis] Kelce," Post explains. "And I said, 'If y'all beat me right now, I will get this KC tattoo,' with their autographs. And we had a tattoo artist there for some reason. And then I had to walk away from the table and get it forever on my body."

