Post Malone makes history with pop-up concert in Times Square

Post Malone is making history!

On Tuesday, July 18, the Grammy-nominated rapper was then augural performer at TSX Entertainment, the first permanent stage located in the heart of Times Square.

Malone captivated fans with an exclusive pre-listening party to celebrate his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Austin, set for release on July 28th. He kicked off the electrifying performance with his latest release, "Overdrive" and the album's lead single "Chemical," before delivering beloved tracks such as "Circles" and "Sunflower." He also surprised fans by performing a previously unreleased song titled "Enough is Enough," before closing with his hit "Congratulations."

The performance comes amid Malone's If Y'all Weren't Here, I'd Be Crying Tour, which kicked off on July 8 in Indiana. The tour will commence on August 18 in San Bernardino, California.

Austin is available for pre-order/pre-save now.

