Post Malone joins cast of Prime Video's 'Road House' reboot

Post Malone is resuming his acting career.

Fresh from his "America the Beautiful" performance at the Super Bowl, the artist has been announced as one of the stars of Prime Video's "adrenaline-fueled reimagining" of the 1989 Patrick Swayze cult film Road House.

In the movie, premiering March 21, Jake Gyllenhaal plays Elwood Dalton, a down-on-his luck former MMA fighter who takes a job trying to keep the peace as a bouncer at a rowdy Florida Keys roadhouse. The film's directed by Doug Liman, the man who brought us Swingers, The Bourne Identity, Jumper and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

In the film, Posty, billed under his birth name, Austin Post, plays a character named Carter, who wasn't in the original movie. The cast also includes Conor McGregor, Lukas Gage, Jessica Williams and Daniela Melchior.

If Post had any scenes with Gyllenhaal, let's hope the subject of the singer appearing on Taylor Swift's upcoming album didn't come up.

Posty previously appeared in the 2020 Netflix film Spenser Confidential and in the 2021 Guy Ritchie film Wrath of Man. He's also voiced characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. In addition, he's one of many celebrities appearing in Jennifer Lopez's new Prime Video "musical film" This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story.

