Post Malone brings The Kid LAROI onstage for two duets in Australia

While performing in Sydney, Australia, Post Malone thrilled fans by bringing a local hero onstage to duet with him: The Kid LAROI.

According to the Townsville Bulletin, during Posty's outdoor show on Wednesday night, LAROI popped in to join him on a rendition of "Wasting Angels," their collab from Posty's 2022 album, Twelve Carat Toothache. They also performed an acoustic version of LAROI's recent single "Bleed" from his new album The First Time, which dropped earlier in November.

LAROI tweeted a clip of the performance, which shows them both sitting on the stage, with LAROI singing while Posty plays guitar. LAROI captioned it, "'Bleed' live for the first time with Posty in Sydney."

In other Posty news, he appeared on the November 29 NBC special Christmas at Graceland, singing Elvis Presley's "(You're The) Devil in Disguise" poolside at The King's former mansion. On Instagram, he posted a clip of his performance, which ended with him jumping into the pool fully clothed.

