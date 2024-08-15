Pink's Las Vegas Summer Carnival tour stop to feature Pink-themed drinks and snacks

When Pink brings her Summer Carnival tour to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, fans are being encouraged to get there early to experience a real-life carnival atmosphere, complete with Pink-themed drinks and snacks.

Fans will be entertained by roaming performers and enjoy photo opportunities, while drinking branded cocktails and food. Fans can indulge in a Citrus Carnival, made with vodka, Aperol and grapefruit juice, or a P!NK Margarita with a pink salt rim.

Foods include items named after Pink's songs and albums, including "Glitter in the Air" popcorn, which comes in a pink bucket decorated with edible pink glitter; "Cover Me In Sunshine" slices of pizza decorated with pink flowers, and candied orange and lemon; "So What" slices of pizza with avocado; P!NK doughnuts and sugar cookies; a Funhouse burger; and "What About Us" pretzel dogs.

Pink, who loves food and has her own vineyard and brand of wine, will likely approve of Allegiant Stadium's efforts. The show, with opening acts Sheryl Crow and The Script, takes place Sept. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.