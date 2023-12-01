Pink says she "can't wait" for fans to hear new 'Tour Deluxe Edition' of 'Trustfall'

Pink is excited about the release of the deluxe edition of her latest album Trustfall, in stores Friday.

The Tour Deluxe Edition of Trustfall has nine new tracks overall, six of which are live recordings from Pink's Summer Carnival tour. They include "Cover Me in Sunshine" with her daughter Willow, a cover of Sinead O'Connor's "Nothing Compares 2 U" with Brandi Carlile and a cover of Sade's "No Ordinary Love."

Also included are live versions of "What About Us," "When I Get There" and a mashup of "Just Like Fire" and Pat Benatar's "Heartbreaker."

The new tracks on the deluxe are Pink's collab with Sting and Marshmello, "Dreaming," the standalone protest song "Irrelevant," which Pink originally released in July of 2022, and a new song called "All Out of Fight."

On Instagram Thursday, Pink wrote, "The Deluxe edition of TRUSTFALL comes out tomorrow... and I CAN'T WAIT for you to hear some of my favorite songs performed live plus a few new gems!!"

Here's the track list for the package:

Disc 1:

"When I Get There"

"TRUSTFALL"

"Turbulence"

"Long Way to Go" (feat. The Lumineers)

"Kids in Love" (feat. First Aid Kit)

"Never Gonna Not Dance Again"

"Runaway"

"Last Call"

"Hate Me"

"Lost Cause"

"Feel Something"

"Our Song"

"Just Say I'm Sorry" (feat. Chris Stapleton)



Disc 2:

"Dreaming" (Pink, Marshmello & Sting)

"Irrelevant"

"All Out of Fight"

"Just Like Fire / Heartbreaker" (Live)

"When I Get There" (Live)

"Nothing Compares" 2 U (feat. Brandi Carlile) (Live)

"No Ordinary Love" (Live)

"Cover Me in Sunshine" (with Willow Sage Hart) (Live)

"What About Us" (Live)

