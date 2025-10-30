Pink receives Humanitarian Award for work fighting hunger

P!NK attends Apple's 'All of You' New York premiere, September, 2025 (Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
By Andrea Dresdale

Pink isn't just a stadium-filling pop star — she's also a philanthropist and activist. At the annual Action Against Hunger Gala in New York City Tuesday, she was honored with the Humanitarian Award for her work supporting food security and health for children.

Speaking at the event, Pink said that to her, Action Against Hunger means "refusing to look away. Refusing to sit by. Refusing to believe that somebody else is going to jump at the chance and, refusing to believe that any child anywhere should go to bed hungry in a world that wastes so much."

Pink attended the event with husband Carey Hart, son Jameson Hart and daughter Willow Hart.

The gala raised more than $2 million for the charity's mission, including delivering assistance to the hardest-to-reach communities in conflict zones or those impacted by natural disasters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!