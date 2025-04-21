Pink posts life update: 'Nature cures my ails and so does poetry'

For the past five weeks or so, Pink has been pretty silent on social media except for posting political content on her Instagram Story. But now she's back with an update on what she's been doing.

"I guess if you don't put it on the Gram it didn't happen right? What a week," she wrote, next to a carousel of photos of herself, daughter Willow and son Jameson, who's cut off his long hair.

She said of Jameson, "This boy has finally found his sport in baseball and it is really fun to watch. Took the kids to a Dodgers game, where of course Jameson had triple dodger dogs. I’ve never seen a child covered in more mustard."

She also visited a Disney park, writing, "Met my buddy Tigger, got the hug I’ve been needing. I freaking love Disneyworld land." Alongside photos of herself and the kids on a ski lift, she wrote, "Quick jaunt to @mammothmountain to end the season for spring break. Sunny skies."

She concluded, "Feels good to be outside acting like a kid. Nature cures my ails and so does poetry. Been writing a lot of that. Hold each other tight and take care of yourselves. Sending you deep breaths."

No word on whether that poetry will turn into songs. Pink's most recent release, Trustfall, came out in early 2023.

