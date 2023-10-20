Pink postpones two more shows due to respiratory infection

Pink has postponed more shows due to a respiratory infection.



After postponing her Tacoma, Washington, shows earlier in the week because of family medical issues, the singer took to Instagram and announced her Vancouver shows would be rescheduled as well.



"I am deeply sorry to share that I have a respiratory infection and my doctor has advised that I am unable to perform at the Vancouver shows on Friday and Saturday," she wrote. "Live Nation is working to reschedule the shows."



"I am very much looking forward to performing in Vancouver and putting on an incredible show for everyone," she added. "In the meantime, I wish everyone good health and am sending lots of love."



On October 16, she postponed her October 17 and 18 Tacoma shows, citing family medical issues that required "immediate attention."

