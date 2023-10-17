Pink postpones shows for family medical issues that require "immediate attention"

Pink is sending her "sincerest apologies" after having to postpone two of her upcoming shows in Tacoma, Washington.

In an Instagram post shared Monday night, the pop star, 44, announced, "I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed."

The "Trustfall" singer noted that Live Nation is working on rescheduling dates before sharing the reason behind for deferring the shows.

"Family medical issues require out immediate attention," she wrote. "I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Pink, who is married to Carey Hart, has two daughters, 12-year-old Willow and 6-year-old Jameson. Currently, she's in the midst of her Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which commenced in early June. Her North American tour leg is scheduled to conclude in November, culminating with a performance in Arlington, Texas.

Additionally, the postponement announcement comes about a month after she had to reschedule her Arlington tour stop due to a sinus infection.

