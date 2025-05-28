Pink officiates wedding of her dancer: 'Thank you for trusting me that I am actually ordained'

Pink just added "wedding officiant" to her resume.

People reports that the star performed the marriage ceremony of her dancer Khasan Brailsford to his longtime partner Jason Silverman on May 24 in Mexico. Brailsford and Silverman chose Pink to do the honors because Brailsford has worked with her since 2012. "We've just gotten really close to where we're like family. We take vacations together now," he told People.

According to the couple, Pink didn't know they planned to choose her, and was actively campaigning for a role in the ceremony. When they finally asked her, Brailsford said, "We were all screaming like little girls."

On Instagram, Pink wrote, "Thank you @khasanb84 and @jaysilver79 for asking me to officiate your wedding. Khasan, not only the person that holds my life in your hands, you are also the person that holds my heart. I can't think of a better person to hold yours than Jason."

"Jason, you are the jelly to my peanut butter. I couldn’t love you both more if I tried," she continued. "Thank you for trusting me that I am actually ordained. I wish you both a life of freedom that can only be found in the truest of love."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.