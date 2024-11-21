Pink celebrates the end of her Summer Carnival tour

Pink is blowing one last kiss to her Summer Carnival tour.

The global tour, which began in June 2023 in Bolton, England, ended on Monday, Nov. 18, with one final show in Orlando, Florida.

The singer took to Instagram on Thursday to celebrate the end of the massive outing.

"And just like that... it’s over. 131 shows. 98 cities. 15 countries. 4 million people. A lifetime of memories," Pink wrote alongside a video filled with special moments from the tour. "This show tested me in every way; my body, mind, and soul. It’s the most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I’ve ever put on."

Pink went on to say that while touring has been really hard, it was all worth it for the memories she created. She then thanked everyone involved with the Summer Carnival tour, most of all her fans who attended.

"Your energy, love, commitment and passion are why we do this every night. Why I leave it all out there, every time. You have created a safe space with me where we can all belong. A world where we can put down our armor and our walls and just be. Breathe. Scream. Cry. Laugh. Feel. Celebrate. Mourn. Rage," Pink wrote. "Thank you to the old and new faces. Watching you sing with me every night sets my soul on fire. I hope I’ve done the same for you."

She ended her post by thanking her family, her team, her dancers, her band and her crew.

"Thank you for creating this incredible world with me. I can’t believe what we’ve done. I can’t believe it’s over," Pink wrote. "Until we meet again."

