Pink cancels Wednesday show in Switzerland due to illness: "So sorry"

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Pink's Summer Carnival tour requires a lot of physical exertion, and apparently it's caught up to her: She's canceled her July 3 show in Bern, Switzerland.

She wrote on Instagram, "I am so sorry that I have had to cancel my show in Bern this Wednesday ... I do everything I can to ensure I can perform for you every night, but after consultation with my doctor and exploring all options available, I've been advised that I'm unable to continue with the show tomorrow."

"I was looking forward to being with you and making memories with you and sharing our show with you and am so disappointed that we have to cancel. All tickets will be refunded... Sending love and health to you all, and I really hope to see you again soon," she added.

Pink's next scheduled show is July 6 in Copenhagen. Her Summer Carnival show returns to North America in August, with opening acts The Script and Sheryl Crow.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!