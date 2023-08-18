Phillip Phillips' wife inspired "Dancing With Your Shadows": "She really loves it"

Phillip Phillips' latest hit is "Dancing With Your Shadows" from Drift Back, his first album in five years. While the song is an upbeat bop, Phillip says it initially had a very different sound, which isn't surprising, given its serious subject matter.

"Dancing With Your Shadows" was inspired by the health issues Phillip's wife, Hannah, has faced since she gave birth to their son, Patch, in 2019.

"It's one of my favorite songs on the record ... it actually started off as this slow ballad," Phillip tells ABC Audio. "It just kind of transformed into this kind of bigger, almost, not a rock tune, but just, this more powerful song."

Phillip says Hannah is "doing a lot better, for sure," but he still gets stressed out by the uncertainty. "She just had a lot of health things that have just been like, 'Is it this or that?' And seeing all these doctors and trying to see more," he says.

"When you have a baby, things change in a woman's body ... it's just like, 'Patch, what'd you do to her?'" he says. "Naw, it wasn't his fault. But she's doing a lot better now, which is great."

But how does Hannah feel about Phillip writing a song about a very private issue?

"She loves it. Yeah, she really loves it," Phillip assures us. "And she's my best friend. You know, she's been with me since the beginning, so she's awesome."

Phillip's Drift Back tour gets underway October 5 in Washington, D.C.

