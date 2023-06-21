Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases new solo track, "Parallel"

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has released the solo track "Parallel," an ode to his love story with his fiancé, Mark Manio.



He also released the accompanying music video, which he directed and shot in Iceland.

"It's an epic, beautiful, and magical time for Marky and I, and I wanted to capture & immortalize it the best way I know how— by making art," Scott wrote on Instagram. "So here's the most epic song I could write … in the most epic place I could go … about the most epic love I've ever experienced."

“I’m so incredibly proud and excited to share it with the world and I hope y’all love it,” he added.

“Parallel” is the title track off Scott’s upcoming seven-song EP, out July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.