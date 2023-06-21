Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying releases new solo track, "Parallel"

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

By Andrea Tuccillo

Pentatonix's Scott Hoying has released the solo track "Parallel," an ode to his love story with his fiancé, Mark Manio.

He also released the accompanying music video, which he directed and shot in Iceland.

"It's an epic, beautiful, and magical time for Marky and I, and I wanted to capture & immortalize it the best way I know how— by making art," Scott wrote on Instagram. "So here's the most epic song I could write … in the most epic place I could go … about the most epic love I've ever experienced."

“I’m so incredibly proud and excited to share it with the world and I hope y’all love it,” he added.

“Parallel” is the title track off Scott’s upcoming seven-song EP, out July 28.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!