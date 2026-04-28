Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson returning to 'American Idol'

Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson and host Ryan Seacrest speak onstage during FOX's 'American Idol' Finale on April 7, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

American Idol is throwing it back for its May 4 installment.

On Monday night's episode, it was announced that OG judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson would be returning to the show on the next episode of the ABC singing competition. Both will serve as mentors; Paula will also be a guest judge alongside Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

Both Paula and Randy were judges when Carrie won season 4 of the show. The duo, along with Simon Cowell , judged the show as a trio from season 1 to season 7. The panel was expanded to four judges for season 8 with the addition of Kara DioGuardi, but Paula left after that season. Simon left in 2010.

Paula and Randy's return is part of an American Idol "20th high school reunion" theme and will also feature fan favorites from the class of 2006. Jordin Sparks won that season; Blake Lewis was the runner-up. Other memorable contestants that season included Melinda Doolittle, Phil Stacey and Sanjaya Malakar.

American Idol airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.

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