Paul Russell says it's "wild" he's collaborating with tour mate Meghan Trainor on new song "Slippin'"

"Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell has landed an opening slot on Meghan Trainor's upcoming Timeless tour, and now they have a song they can sing together onstage if they want.

The two dropped a new collab called "Slippin'" on Friday, in which they sing about being friend-zoned by a person they want to be with romantically. "It was wild that I could make something and be like, 'Oh, let me text it to Meghan Trainor, see if she likes it,' which was pretty insane," Paul tells People about the collab.

"She's just such a fun person, and she's super-welcoming, and I've met her whole family, and they're all so nice," he adds. "It’s just been a good relationship. She's the homie. The tour is going to be awesome.”

In the song, Paul and Meghan sing to the object of their affection, "Your mama loves me, and your daddy too." Paul says that's based on his real life, saying, "I definitely was always the kid that your mom wanted you to date. I'm a parent-approved person for sure."

Meghan says of the duet, "Paul is an absolute gem of a human! He is the sweetest, so talented and deserves all his dreams to come true. We had SO much fun working on this song, and I can’t wait to spend more time together on tour this fall!"

