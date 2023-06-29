Pal Rosie O'Donnell updates Madonna's fans following her hospitalization for "serious bacterial infection"

Rosie O'Donnell has posted to Instagram an update on the condition of her longtime pal and former A League of Their Own co-star Madonna, following the superstar's hospitalization for what her manager Guy Oseary called a "serious bacterial infection."

Rosie posted a throwback photo of the pair on the floor doing yoga, shot on the set of Rosie's old talk show, noting in the caption, "shes feeling good." O'Donnell followed that with a thumbs-up emoji, and the hashtag #madonna #love.

The update received more than 13,000 likes in a matter of hours, and scores of supportive comments from relieved fans.

As reported, Madonna's health scare led her to postpone her upcoming The Celebration Tour.

Oseary explained, "On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU. Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care." He noted, "A full recovery is expected."

Oseary also informed fans the tour would be on hold, explaining, "We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows."

Madonna: The Celebration Tour was meant to start in Vancouver on July 15, with plans to hit 43 cities globally and run through January 2024. The show is billed as the singer’s first retrospective tour, highlighting over four decades of her music career.

