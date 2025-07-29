Padmé, when the wine runs out: Natalie Portman joins Role Model during MSG show

ROLE MODEL Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Natalie Portman's latest role is Sally.

The Oscar-winning movie star made a surprise appearance during Role Model's concert at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Monday while opening for Gracie Abrams. She took the stage to dance along with Role Model to his breakout single, "Sally, When the Wine Runs Out."

Role Model posted footage of the moment to his Instagram Story.

While "Sally" has been a viral hit -- its video has over 6 million views since being uploaded to YouTube in February -- Portman may have also come across Role Model's music as she's set to star alongside him in the upcoming Netflix rom-com Good Sex. Perhaps the film will have a scene where Portman tells another character that "Sally" will change their life.

Role Model will open for Abrams at MSG once more on Tuesday. He'll be performing at Chicago's Lollapalooza on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

