'Outlander' star Sam Heughan predicts Taylor will dump Travis for him; Travis says he's "living the dream"

Taylor Swift is headed to Edinburgh, Scotland, and Outlander star Sam Heughan is "Ready for It."

In an Instagram video filmed on the set of the hit Starz series, Heughan, in full costume as his character Jamie Fraser, says, "We're going to go see Taylor Swift play in Scotland and I think most of the cast is going."

As "Ready for It?" plays in the background, Heughan says, "She obviously doesn't know this, but when she comes to Scotland and she sees me in the audience, she's going to forget all about ... him" — evidently referring to Taylor's boyfriend, Travis Kelce — "and fall for a man in a ginger wig."

“How could she resist? You know, she’s gonna shake him off and take me out instead," he jokes. "I’m really excited.”

One fan joked in the comments, "Make her a friendship bracelet, Sam - I hear that works."

Meanwhile, Travis appeared on ABC's Good Morning America on Thursday. He obliquely referred to his relationship with Taylor when he told ABC News' Will Reeve that he's currently living a life he never could have imagined.

"I can't really say that I had that much of a vision on where I was gonna be, especially off the field," Travis said. "So I don't think I could even fathom where I'm at right now in life."

"I feel like I'm on top of the mountain, even after winning the Super Bowl and having the off-season that I'm having," added Travis, who's co-starring in the new Ryan Murphy series Grotesquerie.

"I'm so grateful. So appreciative, and yeah. Livin' the dream, baby."

