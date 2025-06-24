OneRepublic's first greatest hits album coming in August

OneRepublic has been scoring hits since 2007, but it's only now that they're finally getting around to putting out a best-of compilation.
OneRepublic: The Collection arrives Aug. 15 in various configurations including digitally, CD and a number of different vinyl variations -- they're all available to preorder now. The 16-track album includes hits like "Counting Stars," "Apologize," "Stop and Stare," "I Lived," "Secrets" and their song from Top Gun: Maverick, "I Ain't Worried."
OneRepublic will launch an extensive tour of the U.K. and Europe in September. In February 2026, they'll head to Australia for a string of dates.
Here's the track list for OneRepublic: The Collection:
"I Ain't Worried"
"Counting Stars"
"Run"
"I Lived"
"RUNAWAY"
"Secrets"
"Apologize" (Timbaland Mix)
"Sunshine"
"Love Runs Out"
"Wherever I Go"
"Rescue Me"
"If I Lose Myself"
"Good Life"
"Stop And Stare"
"All The Right Moves"
"I Don't Wanna Wait"
Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.