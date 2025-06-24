OneRepublic's first greatest hits album coming in August

OneRepublic has been scoring hits since 2007, but it's only now that they're finally getting around to putting out a best-of compilation.

OneRepublic: The Collection arrives Aug. 15 in various configurations including digitally, CD and a number of different vinyl variations -- they're all available to preorder now. The 16-track album includes hits like "Counting Stars," "Apologize," "Stop and Stare," "I Lived," "Secrets" and their song from Top Gun: Maverick, "I Ain't Worried."

OneRepublic will launch an extensive tour of the U.K. and Europe in September. In February 2026, they'll head to Australia for a string of dates.

Here's the track list for OneRepublic: The Collection:

"I Ain't Worried"

"Counting Stars"

"Run"

"I Lived"

"RUNAWAY"

"Secrets"

"Apologize" (Timbaland Mix)

"Sunshine"

"Love Runs Out"

"Wherever I Go"

"Rescue Me"

"If I Lose Myself"

"Good Life"

"Stop And Stare"

"All The Right Moves"

"I Don't Wanna Wait"

