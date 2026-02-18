Olympic skier Breezy Johnson says Taylor Swift is 'of course' invited to her wedding

Gold medalist Breezy Johnson of Team United States celebrates on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's Downhill at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Feb. 8, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Olympic skier Breezy Johnson says Taylor Swift is "welcome" to attend her wedding after she responded to her engagement post.

On Feb. 11, Breezy's boyfriend Connor Watkins proposed to her at the finish line of the super giant slalom race, using a wooden ring box engraved with these lyrics from Taylor's song "The Alchemy": "Who are we to fight the alchemy?"

When Breezy posted the moment on Instagram, Taylor commented with another lyric from the song — "Where's the trophy? He just comes running over to me" — and added, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!"

Johnson told People that the lyrics Taylor used to comment are some of her other favorite lyrics from "The Alchemy," which appears on The Tortured Poets Department and is widely assumed to be about Taylor's fiancé, Travis Kelce.

"The Taylor Swift comment was not something that I ever expected," Breezy added. "It was really cool seeing her comments, seeing her just love love," Breezy said People.

When asked whether she's going to invite Taylor to her nuptials, Breezy laughed, "I mean, listen, Taylor can probably go to any wedding in the U.S. and everybody would welcome her with open arms. She is of course welcome to join. I do not expect her to have any time to do that, but..."

By the way, Breezy's proposal wasn't a surprise. She'd been telling Connor that she loved the "idea of getting engaged at the Olympics" for more than a year. "Everything kind of went to plan ... It was perfect," she told People.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.