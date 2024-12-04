Olivia Wilde gives Charli XCX NSFW gift on set of new movie 'I Want Your Sex'

Charli XCX has a role in an upcoming movie called I Want Your Sex, and though details of her character are undisclosed, we at least know that she bonded with her co-star Olivia Wilde.

Speaking to Variety, Olivia says that while on set she left Charli a special gift "on her chair, because I knew she was coming in right after me." The gift was a mug created by fashion designer Bella Freud, which Olivia said she filled with Charli's "favorite cigarettes," before putting "a little rose in the middle of it."

The mug itself features the phrase "Hello," followed by a word that is extremely NSFW. Freud says the phrase on the mug was inspired by how the owner of a private club in London, which her father took her to when she was 14, used to greet everyone when they arrived.

Did Charli appreciate the gift? "She loved it," reports Olivia. "She carried it around with her.”

This is the second gift Charli's received this year that celebrates her love of smokes — that we know about. At her star-studded birthday party in August, she received a bouquet of calla lilies and blue Parliament cigarettes from Rosalía.

No word yet on when the movie will hit theaters.

