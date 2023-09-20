Olivia Rodrigo's in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ... kind of

Olivia Rodrigo's now in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Well, at least her onstage outfits are.

Some of Olivia's items have been added to the Hall of Fame's "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit. One is the black dress she wore to pay tribute to inductee Carly Simon at the 2022 Induction Ceremony: She sang Carly's signature hit, "You're So Vain."

The other item in the exhibit is the silver minidress with matching detached silver sleeves that she wore onstage during her SOUR tour.

Olivia's dresses were added to the exhibit along with several items from Brandi Carlile and inductee Annie Lennox of Eurythmics. Other artists who have items on display in the "Right Here, Right Now" exhibit include Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish.

