Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour Bus Experience is returning

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS World Tour comes back to the U.S. in July, and with it comes the GUTS World Tour Bus Experience, which allows fans both with or without tickets to participate in an immersive experience in multiple cities around the country.

The first stop will be in Austin, Texas, on Saturday; it'll stop at tour venues, local attractions and Dr. Martens retail stores. You can find out where it'll be on Olivia's website. Once onboard, fans will find the bus decorated like a teen girl's bedroom, with displays of Olivia's SOUR tour outfits and other memorabilia. There are also photo ops with a crescent moon like the one Liv rides around the arena during her live show and a star-filled toilet.

Admission to the bus is free, but Amex card members will be able to buy an exclusive Olivia tee. All fans will receive a free Olivia Rodrigo Amex trading card set. If you buy a pair of Olivia-branded Sony LinkBuds earbuds on-site, you'll get a limited-edition Olivia cereal box as a gift.

Fans are encouraged to wear their Dr. Martens boots to the bus, and those who do will be given a free pair of Olivia Rodrigo-inspired Dr. Martens shoelaces. You can also get a free GUTS-inspired boot charm with purchase at Dr. Martens retail locations starting July 23.

