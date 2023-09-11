Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' vinyls feature hidden tracks

Geffen/Interscope

By Andrea Dresdale

Fans who bought the limited-edition vinyls of Olivia Rodrigo's new album GUTS from her online store got a special surprise: An unlisted hidden track.

There are four different versions of the vinyls -- red, white, blue and purple -- and four different songs, Billboard reports.  The songs are "Obsessed," "Scared of My Guitar," "Stranger" and "Girl I've Always Been."

Speaking to Apple Music's Zane Lowe on the day of the release, Olivia said she'd recorded about 25 songs for GUTS, and hinted, "Some of them will definitely see the light of day."

So far, these hidden tracks haven't been made available via streaming services, Billboard reports.

