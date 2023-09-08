Olivia Rodrigo spills her 'GUTS' on eagerly awaited new sophomore album

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS have spilled out everywhere: The Grammy winner's long-awaited follow-up to her world-shaking debut album SOUR has finally arrived.

The 12-track album includes previously released hits "vampire" and "bad idea right?" as well as new tracks like "making the bed," "all-american b****," "love is embarrassing" and "teenage dream" -- which is not a cover of the Katy Perry song.

"Today is the day! My album GUTS is out everywhere!!!" Olivia shared on Instagram following the album's release. "I feel so many feelings. I feel excited, nervous, proud, but mostly I feel grateful." She went on to thank her management team, collaborators and fans for making the album possible.

"I hope you dig these new songs. lots & lots of love 4 ever & ever!!, she concluded.

On Zane Lowe's New Music Daily on Apple Music, Rodrigo said she made GUTS with live shows in mind, noting, "Going on tour after [SOUR] came out ... was really informative to me as a songwriter, because something that can resonate on a recording is maybe doesn't always resonate in a room full of people. So ... I think I wrote this album with the tour in mind, definitely."

Olivia told Interview that GUTS "felt very different to make than SOUR," adding, "It feels a lot more mature just because of the state of my life." She told The Guardian that the record is "so much about growing up and finding your footing in the world."

The singer will take her new songs to the stage on September 12 when she performs on the MTV VMAs. Two years ago, she won three Moon Persons, including Best New Artist. She has six nominations this year, all for "vampire." Its nominations include Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop.

