Olivia Rodrigo reveals the embarrassing reason she doesn't follow anyone on social media

If you follow Olivia Rodrigo on Instagram, you may have noticed that despite having over 35 million followers, she doesn't follow anyone back. On the December 7 installment of NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she revealed the embarrassing mishap that led to her decision.

"I try to follow zero people cause it helps me be off of my phone and off of social media," she told host Jimmy Fallon.

"I had this very embarrassing encounter once where I was stalking my ex ... and I accidentally followed him. And I was just following one person, so it was super obvious that I was following him," she continued.

"And my friend ran into my room and was like, 'Oh, my God, did you mean to follow him? Unfollow him.' And I grabbed my phone and ... I went to open the Instagram app and the second I opened the app, my phone died, so I was just following my ex for a while."

Luckily, she managed to cover up the messy mistake. "People were like, 'Oh my God, she's hacked," and I was like, 'Yeah, you guys, be safe," she said.

The GUTS artist made another confession on Thursday, sharing, "I have a Finsta [a secret Instagram account] now, so I'm safe."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.