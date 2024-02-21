Olivia Rodrigo thanks fans for "all the love" as she turns 21

Olivia Rodrigo turned the big 2-1 on February 20, and while she celebrated the day before, the celebrations continued for the singer on the actual day.

On Instagram, Olivia posted a photo of herself posing next to a five-tier cake: one heart-shaped layer had "Spill ur guts" — the name of her tour — written on it. Olivia's currently in rehearsals for her tour kickoff February 23 in Palm Desert, California.

She also included a video of a balloon drop surprising her as she posed with the cake, and a throwback photo of herself as a little girl with a huge pink birthday crown made of construction paper.

"21!!! so grateful for all of the incredible things I’ve been able to experience so far and so excited for all the good times ahead," she captioned the post. "thx 4 all the love."

Olivia also dropped a limited-edition line of "Spicy Pisces" merchandise in honor of her milestone.

Among Olivia's celeb pals sending her good wishes in the comments were Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Addison Rae and Rachel Zegler.

